How novel coronavirus outbreak has disrupted life across China

David Rennie:

President Xi has been presented for the last several years as the supreme leader, the man with all of the wisdom to run this country.

But, right now, he's clearly the man on the hook. And we're seeing the propaganda machine pushing very much this familiar narrative that, if there had been any mistakes made, it's because of bad apples at the local level who will be sort of rooted out by the central government, investigated, and anti-corruption kind of detected.

In the meantime, President Xi, as you say, has been touring hospitals and medical facilities here in Beijing. He was called the commander of the people's war against the epidemic today by the state media. They're very much presenting him as kind of the general in charge.

But there is that tremendous distrust of a lot of what the government is telling people. And people can see images, particularly from those worse affected areas like the city of Wuhan, where there are a lot of frightened, sick people, who think they might have the virus, but when they get to hospitals, they're completely overwhelmed.

A lot of doctors and nurses are getting sick. There just aren't the supplies. And so, inasmuch as things are going wrong — and it's a massive challenge for any country — that is a very hard thing to manage, if you are the team around President Xi who've really presented him as this utterly infallible, benevolent, kind of imperial figure.

And that raises the stakes for him when a big crisis like this needs managing.