How one artist put a new spin on mashing up new and old music tracks

Christopher Booker
Christopher Booker
Leave your feedback
For the last 20 some years, Gregg Gillis, better known as Girl Talk, has been creating mashups, or musical reimaginations of contemporary and classic songs. Streaming services have made hearing those mashups easier, but now for the first time, Gillis is releasing an album with fully licensed samples. Christopher Booker reports.
Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: