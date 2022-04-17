How the White House is trying to fight inflation and what it means politically

Geoff Bennett
President Biden will travel to Portland and Seattle this week in his first visit to the Pacific Northwest as president. The White House says his visit will center on his efforts to address inflation as Americans see skyrocketing prices on everything from groceries to gas. Linette Lopez of Business Insider and special correspondent Jeff Greenfield join Geoff Bennett to discuss.
