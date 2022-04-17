How the White House is trying to fight inflation and what it means politically

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

By —

Ian Couzens

Audio

President Biden will travel to Portland and Seattle this week in his first visit to the Pacific Northwest as president. The White House says his visit will center on his efforts to address inflation as Americans see skyrocketing prices on everything from groceries to gas. Linette Lopez of Business Insider and special correspondent Jeff Greenfield join Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch
By —

Ian Couzens

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: