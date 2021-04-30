How one Texas county is approaching the challenge of vaccinating the hesitant

William Brangham:

Judy, we know all adults in the U.S. are now eligible for the vaccine, but, as you said, the pace of vaccinations has dropped. We're now at about 2.5 million shots each day.

In fact, some jurisdictions are declining new vaccine shipments because they say they have too much on hand and not enough arms to put them in.

So, what's driving this? Is it hesitancy, outright opposition, or more of a wait-and-see approach?

Dr. Philip Keiser is one of the many public health officials trying to figure that out. He runs the Local Health Authority in Galveston County, Texas, which is right on the Gulf Coast.

Dr. Keiser, very good to have you on the "NewsHour." Thank you for being here.

My understanding is that you are about 40 percent of adults fully vaccinated, which is pretty good in your county — it's better than the national average — but that the demand has really slowed. When did that slowdown occur?