In Richmond, VA, eviction burden weighs heavier on Black and Brown residents

Hari Sreenivasan:

President Joe Biden's latest relief plan includes billions of dollars to help renters who have fallen behind on payments because of pandemic-related job losses.

He's also extended the federal ban on evictions through March which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted as a public health measure.

But the federal pause on evictions is not an automatic ban. Since last spring, in the 27 cities tracked by Princeton University's Eviction Lab, nearly 250,000 tenants have been evicted.

Retro report, a non-profit news organization, wanted to know how that's happening, and to whom. They went to Richmond, Virginia, a city with one of the nation's highest eviction rates, to look for answers.

Brian Palmer reports.