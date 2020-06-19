How pandemic, police protests created an ‘alignment’ for racial change

Mark Anthony Neal:

You know, this feels like a rupturous moment, almost like that moment of Juneteenth, that something has changed, and something has shifted in the culture.

There's almost like it's like this alignment of stars, if you will, that we could have never imagined. So many Americans were feeling in traumatic states because of the COVID dynamic, in which they were raising general questions in their own lives, regardless of race, about whether or not they had full citizenship in this country.

Because so many folks were at home dealing with COVID and the pandemic, it meant that they spent much more time watching television. So, literally, everyone got to see George Floyd's killing in ways that they might not have been able to check in on it before.

And because of COVID, when we think about all of those young folks who are out there in the streets, who normally would be in school or pursuing internships or working, suddenly now had available time in which they could act upon their passions and political passions, it's just a unique moment where all these things come together, again, going back to even the president's decision to hold this rally.

And, of course, he's been aching to hold a rally, because he hasn't been able to for so long. And choosing that particular date, it just allowed for us to have a much deeper conversation about race in this country.