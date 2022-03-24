NATO to deploy more troops near Ukraine as Russia’s military aims remain ‘out of reach’

Nick Schifrin:

As we reported, NATO announced today that it was increasing the number of troops in four NATO member countries that either border Ukraine or are near it.

With me now to discuss these new deployments and what's come from the snap summit at NATO, retired Lieutenant General Doug Lute. He had a 35-year career in the army and served on the National Security Council staff during both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He also was U.S. ambassador to NATO during the Obama administration.

Doug Lute, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, as Jane just said, NATO is deploying more battle groups to Southeastern Europe to four countries on the Black Sea or Ukraine. That is Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria. That doubles the number of battle groups that have been deployed in the past to Northeastern Europe, which were approximate deployed in 2014.

So what difference does it make sending NATO troops to Southeastern Europe?

Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute (Ret.), Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Well, I think these troops have a twofold purpose, Nick.

First of all, to the NATO allies themselves, it is a visible, physical, tangible reminder that NATO has their backs. These are now front-line stakes states because they have land borders or Black Sea borders with Ukraine.

And so they are front-line states by way of conflict there. And the notion here is that NATO has your back. There is a second message, though, and that's to the other side, to President Putin, that, in fact, NATO is right there, alongside these four allied states. And he should disabuse — be disabused of any notion that he could take some sort of limited incursion in these NATO states without actually encountering NATO forces themselves.

So, it is a twofold message.