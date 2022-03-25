Biden stops in Poland as Ukrainian civilians endure Russia’s onslaught

Jane Ferguson:

Judy, there is potential in that.

We have seen them coming out with all of niece statements today talking about how, first of all, the first phase of this military operation, the special military operation, as they call it — they refuse to call it a war — has been — quote, unquote — "successful" or completed by them.

They have said that they have decimated or massively reduced the capabilities of the Ukrainian military. We know that's not true, that they will be moving on to phase two, which would be shoring up or supporting the Donbass region in the far east. That's the restive separatist part of the country.

Now, it is — there is hope that this could be an indicator that Putin is trying to find some sort of off-ramp to save face. He has to answer to the Russian people for the potentially 15,000 soldiers, Russian soldiers, that are believed to have been killed in this fighting and for the fact that they couldn't take Kyiv.

We know from intelligence reports that the initial plan was to try to decapitate the government in Kyiv and replace it with a more Russian-friendly one, that they had much broader plans and ambitions. They invaded this country from many different angles and different positions.

So this — there's a possibility that this could be an attempt to start a narrative which saves face. But don't forget, this is coming from the Russian military. We have heard no such words from Putin himself yet.