How Rep. Collins interpreted what Mueller told Congress

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.:

Well, it was pretty amazing.

My friend Hakeem Jeffries, we have worked on a lot of pieces of legislation together. I wish he would go back the legislating. And that's just not been the case at this point.

But really one of the most striking rebuffs of the obstruction arguments was to Mr. Jeffries yesterday, when he laid out an obstruction argument, used his little charts, put green marks up there. And Mr. Mueller said, I don't agree with your analysis.

I think what we saw just a second ago with Mr. Jeffries, who I respect highly, he's having to lead a conference that is really right now lost, because they have spent all of their time focused on these investigations that have gone nowhere. They focused on the Mueller report that showed them nothing that we didn't learn three months ago.

I think there's a reevaluation. My hope will be is that what he said in September is, they come back actually wanting to legislate.

And I will show you an example. Today, we had another hearing about problems at the border. In seven months, they have never brought a piece of legislation to actually fix the underlying problems that President Obama or President Trump had pointed out in the border.

That's the Democratic Party's problem right now. They're rudderless.