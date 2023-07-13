How response to Watergate tapes 50 years ago contrasts with today’s political climate

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Elizabeth Summers
Elizabeth Summers
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
Fifty years ago, a White House aide revealed that then-President Nixon’s conversations had been recorded. The tapes included Nixon working to cover up the Watergate break-in connected to his campaign and became a point of no return as he slid to political downfall. Lisa Desjardins discussed more with Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Stuart Streichler of the University of Washington.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Beth Summers is the senior politics producer for the PBS NewsHour where she oversees coverage of Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court. She joined the NewsHour in 2001 as an editorial assistant in the newsroom, and has worked as a reporter for the national desk and as well as the politics desk before becoming the NewsHour’s political director.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more