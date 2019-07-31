How scientists are harvesting fog to secure the world’s water supply

John Yang:

Situated on the edge of the Sahara in Southern Morocco, Mount Boutmezguida gets only about five inches of rain a year. But what it lacks in rain, it makes up for in fog, which blankets the area for about half the year.

So that's where residents have now turned for their water, harvesting it from fog. Alongside scientists from the German Water Foundation, the Moroccan non-profit Dar Si Hmad has set up what's said to be the largest fog collection project in the world, about 19,000 square feet of nets called cloud fishers.

As fog rolls through, the mesh traps freshwater, which drips into a receptacle. A network of pipes takes it to the villages below, where about 1,000 people every day use it for drinking and watering plants and animals.

Jamila Bargach is director of Dar Si Hmad.