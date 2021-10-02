How Seattle’s Vietnamese community is helping Afghan refugees

Hari Sreenivasan:

As shocking as the recent Afghan evacuation was to most Americans, it was also a painful reminder to many Vietnamese-Americans — many of whom experienced an evacuation nightmare and refugee crisis of their own after the fall of Saigon in 1975. Now the Vietnamese-American community in Seattle is reaching out and welcoming Afghan refugees.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Mike Cerre reports as part of our ongoing series: Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America.