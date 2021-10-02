What keeps the band ‘They Might Be Giants’ making music 40 years on

Hari Sreenivasan:

There have been many ways to enter the orbit of 'They Might Be Giants', an eccentric musical group that has been writing and recording together for the last 40 years. From the early 1980s New York art scene to MTC music videos to television theme songs it's a band that has never stopped creating.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker caught up with the founding members of 'They Might Be Giants' as they get ready to release a new album and embark on a new tour.