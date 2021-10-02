Explainer: New state abortion laws, the future of Roe v. Wade, and the Supreme Court’s upcoming term

Hari Sreenivasan:

Abortion rights marches today focused on a texas law making its way through the lower courts which restricts access to abortions. The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday with a case on the docket stemming from a Mississippi law that banned most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. For more on the legal cases, I spoke with Mary Ziegler, a professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of the book "Abortion and the Law in America – Roe v. Wade to the present."

So, Professor Ziegler, one of the things that people have been concerned about since the passage of the Texas law is how it would impact other parts of the country. Are there lots of other states that are trying their own versions of this law? Are they concerned now that there are kind of challenges and there might be roadblocks ahead?