How slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s call for reform is still heard today

Judy Woodruff:

In early October, 2018, Washington Post columnist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi walked into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in pursuit of documents for his impending marriage.

He did not know he was the one being pursued. His brutal murder there became a global story. He was perhaps the most high-profile critic of his homeland's monarchy.

Now a new film charts his life, his grisly death, his legacy, and where Saudi Arabia is right now.

Here's Nick Schifrin.