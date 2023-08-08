How some U.S. cities are converting vacant office spaces into housing

American cities are dealing with housing shortages and an office glut, with millions of square feet of office space sitting vacant since the onset of the pandemic. Office-to-housing conversions are becoming an increasingly popular two-in-one solution for city leaders. But will it result in housing that’s affordable for all Americans? Paul Solman reports.

