How some U.S. cities are converting vacant office spaces into housing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Paul Solman
Paul Solman
Mary Fecteau
Mary Fecteau
Leave your feedback
American cities are dealing with housing shortages and an office glut, with millions of square feet of office space sitting vacant since the onset of the pandemic. Office-to-housing conversions are becoming an increasingly popular two-in-one solution for city leaders. But will it result in housing that’s affordable for all Americans? Paul Solman reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
Support Provided By:
Learn more