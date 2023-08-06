Why New York City’s migrant housing crisis is reaching a breaking point

New York City has long been a city of immigrants, living up to the words on the Statue of Liberty in the city's harbor. Alone among major U.S. cities, New York has a legal obligation to offer shelter to everyone who wants it — but the current influx of migrants and asylum-seekers is putting that to the test. NPR correspondent Jasmine Garsd joins John Yang to discuss what’s happening.

