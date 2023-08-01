How the Biden administration sees its ‘historic’ changes to the military justice system

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Audio

An executive order signed by President Biden makes the largest changes to the military justice system since its creation. John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, says it’s a monumental step toward better prosecuting crimes like sexual assault and restoring confidence. Kirby joins Laura Barrón-López to discuss what it means and whether it could still be improved.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch