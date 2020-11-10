How the congressional balance of power limits Biden on health care

The Affordable Care Act allows young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance for several years, prohibits insurance companies from refusing to cover pre-existing medical conditions and enables roughly 12 million Americans to receive Medicaid. But without congressional support, could President-elect Biden still expand it? William Brangham talks to The Washington Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham.
