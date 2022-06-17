How the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry built a dynasty

Michael Lee:

Absolutely.

I mean, and they were dominant, especially during that period where they had Kevin Durant. But this — you always hear that you will never see another team like this built. And you won't, because, a lot of times, when you have a dynasty, you have a number one pick or top three pick that just turns into a Michael Jordan or Bill Russell or a Magic Johnson. You have these foundational players who you know, the moment you pick them, that you're going to win a couple of titles with these guys.

With the Warriors, no one knew Steph Curry was going to be the foundation for a franchise team. Klay Thompson was the 11th pick. Draymond Green was the 35th pick. So, when you're picking homegrown talent, they're actually picking in the back end of the lottery.

So the guys who they selected were not expected to be foundational pieces. And then Steph Curry's slow pace to become a superstar in this league, he didn't become an MVP until the sixth season, but he wasn't an All-Star until his fourth. So there are a lot of doubts about him, because he had injuries with his ankles.

And he signed in one of the best deals in the history of NBA, a four-year $44 million deal that really allowed this dynasty to take place, because they had to cap space to sign Andre Iguodala. And then they had a huge cap boon that opened up the space for them to sign Kevin Durant. It was unprecedented. It never happened.

And they were able to go forward and build a dynasty with that. And everyone thought it was over when Kevin Durant left. But, again, Steph Curry, he is somebody that is a unique player that we have never seen in this league, a 6'3" guard who can dominate the game. We usually get that kind of dominance from a center.

But the three-point shot in the way he revolutionized the game and led this entire movement, this is his moment. And he's taking advantage of it.