How the impeachment trial is being seen and heard across the country

Tim Alberta:

Well, Judy, the Michigan Republican Party just held its annual convention last weekend.

And I can tell you, having covered Republican politics for quite some time, and having done it at the grassroots level, as well as at the national level, there has never been more clarity in these Republican proceedings internally than there is now.

And the question is not one of ideology. It's not one of policy. It is not one of any specific tactical or strategic disagreement.

It is very broadly and very plainly, are you with Donald Trump still, or are you getting cold feet? Are you giving in to this pressure from the left, from the media, from some of these weak-kneed Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney? Or are you holding the line and are you staying loyally behind this president, who did so much for you and so much for the party and so much for the country?

It's awfully black and white, Judy. I wish I could be more nuanced, but it is actually quite simple. And I do believe that, even if, over time, there is a sort of a slow movement away from Trump-style Republicanism, it's going to take awhile. And it's not going to happen in — with the sort of snatch of a finger that many Republicans were hoping for post-November 3 and certainly post January 6.

This idea that Donald Trump is just going to go away and that his support is going to diminish rapidly, it is just not — it's just not reality.