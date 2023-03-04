How the movie industry is adjusting to changes in viewing habits

Box office revenues have bounced back this year from the darkest days of the pandemic, but remain below what they were before the fear of COVID emptied theaters. More people now say that they prefer seeing a movie for the first time at home on a streaming service than in a theater. Matthew Belloni, host of The Town podcast, joins John Yang to discuss.

