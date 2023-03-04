Popular artificial sweetener erythritol linked to higher risk for blood clots

A new study has linked erythritol, a popular artificial sweetener, to greater risk of blood clots that could lead to heart attacks or strokes. Erythritol is used in sugar substitutes, zero-calorie processed foods, condiments and even oral care products. Dr. Stanley Hazen, one of the study’s authors at Cleveland Clinic, joins John Yang to discuss the findings.

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

