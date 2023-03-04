News Wrap: Residents of snowed-in California communities run low on supplies

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, officials warn some residents in the mountains of Southern California could be snowed in for another week after a historic blizzard, recovery efforts continued in East Palestine, Ohio, author Marianne Williamson announced she is running for president again, actor Tom Sizemore died at the age of 61, and disability rights advocate Judy Heumann died at the age of 75.
