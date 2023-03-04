March 4, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study links the use of a popular artificial sweetener to greater risk of blood clots. Then, a look at the state of the movie industry as it adjusts to pandemic-era viewing habits. A daughter and nonprofit founder shares her Brief But Spectacular take on memory loss and healthy aging. Plus, the aurora borealis puts on a dazzling display farther south than usual.

