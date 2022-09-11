How the outcome of Moore v. Harper could impact federal elections

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
PBS NewsHour Weekend
Editor's Note: Full statement from Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project, on Moore v. Harper:
“Moore v. Harper is a case about one thing: rogue courts seizing the power to rewrite the laws of our democracy behind closed doors, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The Honest Elections Project’s amicus brief defends the right of all Americans to vote in elections governed by democratically enacted laws. Unfortunately, left-wing ‘dark money’ is fueling a nationwide anti-democracy campaign by liberal organizations and partisan lawyers like Marc Elias, who use lawsuits to skew voting laws for political gain. As our amicus makes clear, they ignore the history and text of the Constitution, sew chaos and confusion, and put faith in elections at risk. Hopefully, the Supreme Court recognizes this case for what it is: a chance to restore stability and confidence in elections by upholding the rule of law and clarifying that lawmakers, not courts and bureaucrats, make the law.”
A case before the U.S. Supreme Court could radically reshape presidential and congressional elections in this country. At the heart of Moore v. Harper is a disputed legal theory that claims the Constitution gives state legislatures almost unchecked power over how federal elections are run. Rick Hasen, director of UCLA Law's Safeguarding Democracy Project, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
