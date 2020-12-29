How the pandemic is shaking up college admissions and testing

William Brangham:

Amna, ahead of the January 1 deadline for applications, schools and universities report mixed results. With many of the college admissions testing sites closed down during the pandemic, as many as 50 percent of early applications arrived without any test scores this year.

That's resulted in some top-ranked schools seeing a surge in applications, but, elsewhere, application numbers are flat or even down compared to last year.

Jeffrey Selingo himself been a student of the college admissions process for many years. He is author of the new book "Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions." And he's a former editor of "The Chronicle of Higher Education."

Jeff Selingo, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Help us understand this. If there's not as many ACT and SAT tests going to colleges, why does that mean top-tier schools are seeing an increase in applications?

Jeff Selingo, Author, "Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions": Well, because, for most of these top-tiered schools, this is the first time they are test-optional, meaning students didn't have to send test scores in with their applications.

And so what you probably saw is a number of students who think they have pretty good high school grades or very good high school grades, but may not be good test-takers. And they said, why not give it a shot? And so you saw many of these students this year apply to these top schools because they didn't have to submit test scores.