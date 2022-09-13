How the pandemic led to a significant decline in child poverty

Judy Woodruff:

The child poverty rate in the U.S. fell by nearly half last year to 5.2 percent. That is the lowest level on record, and is based on a Census Bureau measure that takes into account cash benefits, tax credits and other kinds of noncash benefits, many of which increased during the pandemic.

Meantime, nearly 92 percent of Americans had health insurance for some part of the year. But, overall, inequality increased and median income remained largely flat. That drop in childhood poverty was preceded by an even larger decline since the '90s.

All this is according to a new analysis done by the nonpartisan research group Child Trends and The New York Times.

Dana Thomson is one of the lead researchers. And she joins me now.

So, hello, Dana Thomson.

Dropping by nearly half, child poverty, how did it happen?