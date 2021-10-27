Politics of masks, critical race theory fueling heated school board elections

Judy Woodruff:

School board races are normally quiet contests centered around local issues like budgets. But, this year, many of these boards are engulfed in nationalized, cultural hot-button fights, among the issues mask mandates and Critical Race Theory, an academic framework around America's legacy of racism and segregation.

But that term has become a catch-all for lessons on diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom. Anger at school boards has resulted in heated meetings and threats of violence.

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland faced a barrage of criticism from Republican senators for his department's involvement in protecting school officials.

Garland said the moment called for federal monitoring.