How the prescription drug supply chain is killing local pharmacies

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Richard Coolidge
Richard Coolidge
Leave your feedback
The supply chain that brings pharmaceutical drugs from the factory to the pharmacy is long, complex and unclear. Congress and several state legislatures have proposed or enacted laws to bring more transparency and curb soaring drug prices. As special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports, many small or independent pharmacies complain the system also hurts them.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Richard is a senior producer for PBS NewsHour and a senior member of the editorial team, helping to manage, plan and produce daily news and feature content for the broadcast, as well as for digital and social media platforms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more