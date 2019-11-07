How the Saudi government may have used Twitter to target dissidents in the U.S.

Nick Schifrin:

This is an extraordinary story, Judy.

This is the first time that U.S. prosecutors have accused Saudi Arabia of surveilling people inside the United States. The story is basically two Twitter employees, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, accused of accessing info that we give to Twitter, our private information, basically, and sending that to the Saudi government.

And the specific users' info they accessed, those were activists, those were dissidents, those were people critical of the Saudi government. So, bottom line, this is Saudi — the Saudi Arabian government basically infiltrating Twitter to contact and persecute its critics.

Earlier this year, my colleague Layla Quran and I, we sat down with multiple of these Saudi critics. We interviewed actually dozens of people about this crackdown. And that crackdown went not only on Twitter, but used Twitter to go beyond Twitter.

So we talked about the real-life ways that Saudi was pressuring some of its critics.

And we talked to one critic, Abdullah Alaoudh, here in D.C.

And how has the Saudi government targeted you while you're in the United States?