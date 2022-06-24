How the Supreme Court rewrote national abortion law

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
Today saw a tectonic shift on abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court remade the legal landscape, throwing out the precedent laid down 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. John Yang explores the decision, the praise, the protest and how the day unfolded in Washington and around the nation.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
