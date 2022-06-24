Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

How the Supreme Court rewrote national abortion law

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Audio

Today saw a tectonic shift on abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court remade the legal landscape, throwing out the precedent laid down 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. John Yang explores the decision, the praise, the protest and how the day unfolded in Washington and around the nation.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: