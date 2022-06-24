June 24, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court revokes national abortion rights sending shockwaves across the nation. As many states move to instantly outlaw the procedure, we explore the legal opinions behind the decision, the protest, the praise and what comes next in the battle over abortion law. Plus Capehart and Gerson on the politics behind the decision.

