Correction: A graphic in segment about the legal battle surrounding Roe did not highlight Missouri as one of the states certain or likely to ban abortion. We regret the error.

Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court revokes national abortion rights sending shockwaves across the nation. As many states move to instantly outlaw the procedure, we explore the legal opinions behind the decision, the protest, the praise and what comes next in the battle over abortion law. Plus Capehart and Gerson on the politics behind the decision.