Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court revokes national abortion rights sending shockwaves across the nation. As many states move to instantly outlaw the procedure, we explore the legal opinions behind the decision, the protest, the praise and what comes next in the battle over abortion law. Plus Capehart and Gerson on the politics behind the decision.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: