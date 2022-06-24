Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
An estimated 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling. What’s next in the legal battle over abortion? Mary Ziegler, law professor at the University of California and author of Dollars for Life: The Anti Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the future of abortion laws.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
