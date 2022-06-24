Inside the Supreme Court decision that overturns abortion rights

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion law in the U.S. rocked the nation, but the court’s conservative majority wasn’t unanimous. Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal explains how Chief Justice Roberts responded to the decision and how the liberal dissent argues against creating a patchwork of laws across the nation.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: