Latest wave of mass shootings sparks new debate over U.S. gun access

Geoff Bennett:

As Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the families of those killed in the Monterey Park, California, shooting, many are grappling with the toll it's taking on their community.

Personal memorials in that city and in Half Moon Bay, the site of a second mass shooting this week, are growing. Beyond the mourning and reflection, many say it's a moment yet again to focus on gun access.

John Yang has that part of the story tonight.