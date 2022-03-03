How the U.S. is targeting the financial resources of Russian oligarchs

Lisa Monaco, U.S. Deputy Attorney General:

Well, Geoff, what we are doing with this new task force, KleptoCapture, is bringing together all the expertise that we have in the Department of Justice and, importantly, working across the federal government with other experts from the Department of Homeland Security, from the IRS, as well as with our own FBI and Marshals Service, and agents and prosecutors and analysts in the Department of Justice, who are expert in enforcing sanctions, in going after the type of money laundering activity that you just mentioned.

These are experts who are well-versed in tracing through very byzantine ways and using sophisticated methods to trace the activities of criminals, including oligarchs, who seek to hide their ill-gotten gains in the purchase of many luxury goods.

So what you're seeing with this task force is a commitment by the Department of Justice working across the government to go after these oligarchs, go after these cronies and to say, if you're using your proceeds, if you're going and engaging in money laundering, evading sanctions to buy that jet, to purchase that yacht, to have that luxury apartment, we're going to go after you.

And we're going to freeze using, this new — this sanction tool that you announced, and then seize using our own law enforcement authorities.