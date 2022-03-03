Russian forces bombard targets across Ukraine as official warns ‘worst is yet to come’

Judy Woodruff:

"The worst is yet to come" — those ominous words today from a French official after President Emmanuel Macron held a 90-minute call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Day eight of Putin's war on Ukraine yielded unceasing pictures of horror from the north, south, and east of the country, this as the Russian scorched-earth campaign against civilians and non-military targets came into focus, in the face of dogged resistance from Ukraine's military and its citizens.

That campaign has also compelled the largest refugee flight within Europe since the Second World War. More than one million Ukrainians have now fled their homes for the safety of neighboring nations to the west.

From Lviv in Ukraine's west, Nick Schifrin again begins our coverage.