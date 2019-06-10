How the U.S. women’s soccer team offers a cultural story, not just an athletic one

Lisa Desjardins:

The U.S. team takes the field tomorrow against Thailand in its opening match, with high hopes of hoisting the cup about a month from now.

The Americans have won three World Cups since the women's competition first began in the '90s. But the competition may be closing in. France, England and Germany are all considered threats. For the U.S., there's also a most unusual backdrop. Members of the team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation this spring over longstanding allegations of gender discrimination and violations of the Equal Pay Act.

To help unpack all of this, I'm joined by the great Christine Brennan, a sportswriter and sports columnist for USA Today.

Christine, welcome.