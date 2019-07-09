How the view of an ancient world landmark has sparked a modern legal battle

Judy Woodruff:

Now: how a view of the past is stirring up a modern legal showdown.

Conservationists around Europe are awaiting a verdict from Greece's Supreme Court, which will determine whether Athenians have the right to clearly see the Acropolis, the citadel from ancient Greek times.

The case is likely to set a precedent about the skylines around all of the country's ancient monuments, and may outlaw the construction of high-rise buildings.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports for our art and culture series, Canvas.