How the way we talk about suicide can prevent it from happening again

Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber:

Well, let me start with the good news.

Suicide is preventable. There is help. There is hope. And there is treatment. And many people who suffer in silence just don't know that. And we often make the mistake and think that people suffering in silence will come to us and they will know when to reach out for help.

And they often don't. And what we know is, in general, the biggest cause of suicide is a treatable medical illness called depression. But we don't think of that like we think of cancer, right? We wouldn't ever hear the word choice when it comes to cancer.

And then when you add on top of that these horrific traumas and potentially PTSD, then we know that risk for feeling like people want to end their lives just goes up that much more.

But as I said, we can actually save lives. And how do we begin to do that? You know that 50 percent of people who die by suicide have seen their primary care doctor the month before they die?

We should be asking questions the way we monitor for blood pressure. Many adolescents who show up to the emergency department who've tried to take their own lives are not there for psychiatric reasons.

But you know what? We know even that's not enough. Many people, particularly vulnerable people, will never even get close to a doctor. So we know that we also have to find them where they live. We have to put the method of identification to find people who suffer in silence in the hands of everybody, loved ones, parents, teachers, coaches, so we can actually find the people suffering in silence before it's too late and connect them to the lifesaving care that they need.