Parkland teacher who survived shooting calls arming faculty ‘asinine’

Sarah Lerner:

I have not watched the commission hearings, and I haven't read the transcripts. I just feel like it would be too much, and it would just bring it all back for me.

I do feel safe at school. And I know that sounds kind of ridiculous, since tomorrow makes a year since there was a shooting at my school. But I do feel safe at school. And I feel safe sending my children to school.

I know that there are recommendations that have been made to arm teachers, and I think that is the stupidest thing that I have ever heard in my life.

Me having a gun in my classroom wouldn't have helped me that day. And, for any of the teachers who were in that building who got ambushed, there wouldn't have been time for them to access a gun. And a handgun is no match for an AR-15.

So, for, you know, barely 5-foot-tall me to have a gun in my classroom, it's asinine. And the money and the manpower that would be invested into paying for things like that, programs to train us and the weapons themselves, could be put to better use in additional security at school, armed guards at school, you know, people who are military, former military, police officers.

I went to college to become a teacher, to be an English teacher, not to be a bouncer or a police officer. And just like a police officer couldn't come in and do my job, I shouldn't be expected to go into my classroom and do theirs.