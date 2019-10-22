How this community college is preparing students for careers in aviation

Judy Woodruff:

And now to a critical issue facing the airline industry, and that is an unprecedented pilot shortage.

Pilots are retiring in droves, as it turns out, and not enough new pilots are being trained. Boeing says the global aviation industry will need 800,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

Special correspondent Cat Wise recently traveled to Bend, Oregon, to visit a community college training students.

It is part of a broader effort by community colleges to better prepare students for the work force, and the latest in our series on Rethinking College and part of our regular education segment, Making the Grade.