How to cook Thanksgiving dinner on a budget with the high prices on staple foods

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Many Americans are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, but food prices are high on everything from turkey to staples like butter and flour. Stephanie Sy recently spent a day in the San Diego area following one food blogger making her holiday meal on a budget.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.