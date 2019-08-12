How Trump plans to change the Endangered Species Act

William Brangham:

That's right, Amna. The Endangered Species Act currently protects about 1,600 species in the U.S. by limiting the activities that could harm those species. And it's been overwhelmingly successful in protecting those plants and animals.

But the act has been a target for Republican lawmakers and industry groups for years. They argue these protections cost too many jobs and too much money. Now, the Trump administration is proposing changes that one Democratic lawmaker referred to as taking a wrecking ball to the act.

Joining me now is "New York Times" environmental reporter Lisa Friedman.

Lisa Friedman, welcome back to the "NewsHour".