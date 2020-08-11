How Trump reacted to selection of Harris as Biden’s VP

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump started off his attacks today by saying that she was someone who didn't tell the truth, and was someone who was essentially a liar.

When I sat down with Senator Harris, she told me very specifically: I'm someone who wants to tell the truth. I'm someone who feels like my mission is to be someone who's not grandstanding, but instead someone who's — to make this country better.

She attacked President Trump. When I sat down with her a couple years ago, she said that he was spewing hate and division.

So, what I think Joe Biden is going to get out of Senator Harris is someone who is a blunt talker, someone who will be a formidable opponent for Vice President Mike Pence when they debate.

I should also note that she's someone who has a large network of African American women. She's part of a sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first African American sorority in this country to be founded.

I talked to a lot of her sorority sisters. They also said that she was someone who was known as being serious, who was known as someone who you could count on. She was a debater in college.

So, I think Senator Harris is going to quickly hit the campaign trail. It might be the virtual campaign trail, but quickly hit the campaign trail, making the case that her and Joe Biden are the best for this country, and that they will move this country in the right direction, and that President Trump is the wrong person and should not get — be reelected.