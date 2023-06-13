How Trump’s classified material case is different from Clinton’s and Biden’s

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
With Donald Trump becoming the first ex-president ever indicted on federal criminal charges, the chorus of his Republican supporters asking "What about the Democrats?" has grown even louder. Laura Barrón-López reports on why the Department of Justice charged Trump for his handling of classified materials but not others like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Mike Pence.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
