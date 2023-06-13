Trump pleads not guilty on federal charges of mishandling classified documents

William Brangham:

I mean, Geoff, it was — for such an extraordinary day with what is — could be the beginning of what is possibly the most consequential federal criminal trial in American history, the day unfolded in a rather routine fashion.

As you reported, the former president came. He entered the courthouse through an underground garage this morning. He was booked. He was fingerprinted. They didn't need a photograph of him because the federal marshals said they have got plenty of photographs of the former president already.

And then he went up into the courtroom, where the charges were read against him. His not guilty plea was read. And his lawyer said he pleads not guilty to all of them. And, for the most part, the former president sat stoically still, staring straight ahead, arms crossed.

He did not look over at the special counsel, Jack Smith, who was probably 20, 25 feet to his left. And so the not guilty plea was read. There was some discussion about what witnesses could and couldn't be spoken to.

But, overall, it was a relatively calm proceeding for this truly remarkable day.

Jack Smith, on his way out, clapped one of his colleagues on the shoulder, put out a small smile, and they left the courtroom.