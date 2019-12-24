How Trump’s stance on energy-efficient appliances is connected to nostalgia

John Yang:

The president has also taken issue with bans on plastic straws and has begun selling them on his campaign Web site.

Environmental advocates say many of President Trump's claims are inaccurate or use outdated information. All of this comes with an election year on the horizon. Democratic presidential candidates have pledged to make climate change a top priority. The president has frequently denied or been skeptical of the scientific consensus on the issue.

The Trump administration has also moved to roll back fuel standards on cars and trucks. That's a big part of America's daily lives and a big source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Juliet Eilperin covers all this for The Washington Post. She is in Columbus, Georgia, for the holidays. And she joins us just by Skype.

Juliet, thanks so much for being with us.

So, lightbulbs, low-flow toilets, fuel efficiency for cars and trucks. What are other areas that the president is talking about and where he could have an impact on federal regulations.