How U.S. history could provide a path out of polarization

Shaylyn Romney Garrett:

You see a real shift, not just away from using the first-person pronoun to the we pronoun, but in asking Americans to rethink what this nation is really about in terms of our core values.

And we saw a shift away from the social Darwinism, that sort of dog-eat-dog mind-set of the time, into what historians call the Social Gospel, which was a movement that tried to get us to think more about what we owe to each other, what responsibilities do we have to each other in a society, rather than simply the idea that a society is one giant competition.