How U.S. history could provide a path out of polarization

The U.S. feels more deeply divided than it has in decades. According to social scientist Robert Putnam, the data backs up that assessment. Putnam, author of the seminal work on social capital and isolation “Bowling Alone,” believes looking back to American history can help pave a new path to unity and equality. Paul Solman reports on Putnam’s new book with Shaylyn Romney Garrett, “The Upswing.”
